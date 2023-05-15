Drama in Nickelino, 6-month-old baby falls out of bed while sleeping with his mother and loses his life: investigations in progress

A truly heartbreaking episode occurred at dawn on Saturday 13 May, in the town of Nichelino. A mom found hers 6 month old baby on the floor in bed, now lifeless. The Carabinieri also intervened on the spot for all the investigations of the case.

The doctors who intervened in the house tried to revive him in vain for some time, but in the end they had no choice but to surrender. From the first investigations they found signs of suffocation.

According to information released by the newspaper The printthe events took place around 5am ​​on Saturday 13th May. Precisely in the municipality of Nickellocated in the province of Turin.

The mother of 2 children, as every evening she had put herself in her bed and also the youngest child next to her. It was something she always did and until now she wasn’t nothing ever happened.

However, around 5am it was waken up suddenly. She was frightened not hearing her son cry and move. But it is only after opening her eyes that she did the heartbreaking discovery.

The newborn had fallen out of bed and ended up in the edge of the furniture and the wall of the room. Frightened and shocked she started ad scream and from here the desperate call to health care started.

The heartbreaking death of a 6-month-old baby who fell out of bed

The police also arrived in the family home, of parents in their thirties. The latter did not find anomalies in these people, who saw the drama immediately were inconsolable.

The investigators for now speculate that what happened is a fatality. They are trying to figure out if the little one accidentally fell or if the mother pushed him while was sleeping. Something that seems to be quite difficult to clarify.