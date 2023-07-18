There was nothing to be done for this little angel who flew to heaven too soon. The newborn falls from the egg and dies in Enna, in Sicily. Rescuers, immediately alerted, were unable to do anything to save his very young life. The investigators already have arranged the autopsy on his little body to understand what really happened that day.

Philip was only six months old. On July 13, he suddenly fell from the egg placed on the changing table to ensure maximum safety. He hit his head as he fell and there was nothing he could do.

Filippo’s health conditions immediately appeared serious. The family immediately called the rescuers, who transported the little one to the Umberto I hospital in Enna. Hence the rush to the Canizzaro hospital in Catania by air ambulance, to try to save his life.

THE doctors of the Catania hospital they tried everything for everything. They subjected the child to two neurosurgery operations to try to remedy the cranial hemorrhage which, unfortunately, did not give him a chance.

The Province of Enna, after the death of the child of only six months, immediately opened a file. And he also ordered an autopsy to clarify the exact dynamics of what happened. A domestic accident that gave no escape to the little angel who flew to heaven too soon.

The pool headed by chief prosecutor Massimo Palmeri has begun conducting investigations into the child’s death, which occurred a few hours after being transported to hospital on the afternoon of 12 July.

The prosecutor has already set a date for the autopsy examination. The autopsy on the little angel’s body will take place on Thursday 20 July. It will be necessary to clarify what happened that terrible day to the poor child of only six months to live.