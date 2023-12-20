The UAE Digital Government stated that health facilities in the country provide medical examination for newborns and vaccinations (vaccines), and also provide specialized health services for children in outpatient clinics of government hospitals in the country, noting that there is a medical examination for newborns to detect hereditary and congenital diseases, as it is provided Newborn screening service for government hospitals and the private health sector in all emirates of the country, through the reference laboratory for newborn blood tests.

She stressed that the program aims to detect early diseases of newborns, while providing immediate treatment and periodic follow-up to avoid physical and mental disabilities and reduce deaths, as the examination includes more than 40 hereditary diseases selected in accordance with international specifications, and includes phenylketonuria and congenital hypothyroidism. Sickle cell anemia, congenital adrenal gland dysfunction, biotin deficiency, diseases of amino acids, organic and fatty acids, mass spectrometry, and galactosemia, in addition to other tests, such as heart examination to detect critical congenital heart defects, and early screening for hearing disorders in children. Newborns to detect hereditary deafness.

She pointed out that most health problems in newborns may be unclear and do not show any symptoms, and early detection and diagnosis helps in taking early remedial measures to reduce and prevent complications that may lead to physical and mental disabilities, and it also contributes to reducing deaths, so It is recommended to conduct neonatal examinations upon the birth of any child, to detect the presence of any health problem that may affect his normal growth, his long-term health condition, or may affect his survival, as these examinations are part of basic public health services that allow specialists Health professionals identify rare cases and treat them if they are detected early.

Maternal and child health programme

The Abu Dhabi Public Health Center provided the Maternal and Child Health Programme, which is an integrated program that includes a set of preventive initiatives and periodic examinations related to maternal and child health, and seeks to improve the health of women, newborns, and families in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, by following preventive approaches based on proven evidence. Scientifically, it aims to reduce the rates of risk complications that may occur to mothers before, during pregnancy, and after birth, in addition to early detection of any health problems in newborns.

The program highlights women's health and healthy behaviors during pregnancy, because they have a significant impact on the health and development of the fetus, as the mother's medical and laboratory examinations during pregnancy enable the doctor to ensure the health of the mother and fetus, and refer pregnant women who have warning signs, such as high blood sugar. Blood or iron deficiency, to secondary care.