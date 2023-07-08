L’alarm had originated from France and had been disseminated by the World Health Organization on May 31st. Beyond the Alps, doctors had detected an increase in cases of severe sepsis among newborns, associated with a enteroviruses (Echovirus-11, E-11). In detail, the country had recorded 9 sepsis with liver impairment and multi-organ failure with 7 deaths, between July 2022 and April 2023 from 4 hospitals in three different regions. Since then other countries have checked and reported E-11, including Italy. In the latest WHO report, released today, it appears that as of 26 June “7 cases of neonatal E-11 infection were confirmed in Italy between April and June 2023”. Three of these young patients were admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit.

At the time of reporting, only one case of those intercepted by Italian doctors remained in intensive care, one was showing clinical improvement and one had already been discharged. Two other cases, who tested positive at screening, had no significant symptoms. Further investigations are ongoing and clinical and epidemiological data are awaited. Together with Italy, other states in the European Region have notified WHO of cases of E-11 among newborns: Croatia, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom. “Based on the limited information available, WHO assesses the public health risk to the general population as low. We continue to encourage countries to monitor and report cases. Healthcare settings caring for newborns should familiarize themselves with the signs and symptoms of the echovirus and remain vigilant for potential healthcare-associated infections and epidemics,” urges the UN health agency. (continued)