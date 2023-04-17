Tragedy in Barcelona Pozza di Gotto, 4-month-old baby falls to the ground and hits his head, dies after being discharged from hospital

A truly heartbreaking episode occurred last night, in the municipality of Barcellona Pozza di Gotto. Unfortunately a newborn of alone 4 months he lost his life, after falling to the ground and after being discharged from the hospital. A few hours after the sad epilogue.

Obviously, given the seriousness of the matter, the police are also working to rebuild what happened in those hours and if the doctors, when he first entered the emergency room, did all the investigations necessary.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place during the night between Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 April. Precisely in the family house which is located in the municipality of Barcelona Pozza di Gottoin the province of Messina.

From a first reconstruction it would seem that the little one was in the arms of one of his own family members. Up until that moment, it seemed to be a day like any other for them.

When at some point, it is slipped from the arms of that person and fell to the ground, banging the head against the floor. The parents soon realized the seriousness of the facts and rushed him to hospital Milazzo.

Once here the doctors subjected him to routine checks. But shortly after they decided to discharge him.

The death of the 4-month-old infant after discharge

However, once back home, the child’s condition is you get worse drastically. His mother and father decided to rush him to Messina Polyclinic.

In this hospital the doctors decided to subject him to a delicate intervention. However, their attempts were completely in vain. In the end they had no choice but to note her death.

The police, given the seriousness of the episode, have decided to start an investigation. In fact, the body is now at the disposal of the authorities and the agents also listened to the stories of parents and some relatives. From the first information it would unfortunately be one sad fatality.