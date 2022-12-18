Drama in Portomaggiore, newborn dies at home a few days after her birth: found blood near her mouth

The sad and untimely death of one seems to be shrouded in mystery baby girl, born on December 8th. The investigators are now investigating the incident and given the strange discovery made near her mouth, they have decided to order an autopsy on her body.

The whole community at the moment is tightening to the torment of the family, of origins Pakistani. For the parents and for the little brothers it was supposed to be a moment of joy, which instead turned into something truly heartbreaking.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place in the early afternoon of Tuesday 13 December. Precisely in a house located in the municipality of Portomaggiorein the province of Ferrara.

The baby born last year December 8th, at the local hospital, seemed to be fine. For this the doctors, after the necessary hours spent after the birth, gave the resignation to the mother to be able to take her daughter home.

However, it was only days later that the unthinkable happened. Just after lunchtime on Tuesday, the little girl exhaled hers last breath while he was in his cradle, amid the agony of his family members.

Desperate parents and with the hope of being able to save her, they have alerted the health professionals promptly. The latter arrived on site in a few minutes, but they were unable to do anything except ascertain his death.

Newborn loses her life a few days after birth: the investigations

The police and the coroner also arrived at the scene. From what has emerged so far, the little girl had breathing problems, but on the body they did not find no signs of violencejust a strange substance of red colour right next to his mouth.

So the pm, Barbara Cavallo has decided to order an autopsy on the body, to clarify the exact cause that led to his sudden death.

The entire Pakistani community is currently showing closeness and condolences to the family, affected by the sudden change lost. After all the examinations of the case, the parents decided to bury her in the cemetery of Silver.