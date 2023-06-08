Newborn dies in sleep: mother died during childbirth

It is a tragedy within a tragedy that occurred in Dexter, England, where a newborn baby died in his sleep two months after the disappearance of his mother, who died in childbirth.

The story dates back to 2022, but returned to the headlines after the acquittal of the child’s father, Khan, who had been investigated immediately after the child’s death.

It had been the man, in fact, who had found the dead baby after having laid it in the cradle the night before. According to his father, the baby, born prematurely, fell asleep after drinking two bottles of milk. The following morning, the shocking discovery.

During the trial, the child’s grandmother, the mother of the missing woman, also intervened, who said that her daughter had had a stroke a few months before giving birth: “She had always wanted to be a mother, she was reunited with her son after having missed the opportunity to be with him in this life”.

The man was acquitted as no evidence of previous illness or injury was found in the autopsy. The same autoptic examination did not establish the exact causes of the child’s death.