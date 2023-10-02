His parents accompanied him, like every day, to the nursery. The newborn did not wake up from his afternoon nap

The very sad story dates back to last September 29th. A newborn he lost his life while in daycare. He didn’t wake up from his afternoon nap.

It happened in Paese, a municipality in the province of Treviso. The 11 month old baby was taken, as every day, indoors‘nursery private Raggio di Luna, located in Porcellengo di Paese. The educators, as always, put the little one to sleep for the afternoon nap. But shortly after they realized that something was wrong, the baby he didn’t wake up. So, they immediately raised the alarm.

In a short time, the 118 health workers reached the nursery and tried to save the newborn’s life. Unfortunately, they couldn’t do anything, it was already too late. The minor was deceased. Resuscitation efforts were useless.

Both parents, having learned the news, were affected by an illness and taken to hospital.

The people also intervened on the matter Carabinieri officerswho immediately opened an investigation file to try to reconstruct the last moments of the 11-month-old baby’s life and establish any responsibilities.

It is not clear whether the Prosecutor’s Office will decide to proceed or not with theautopsy examination. The results could be crucial in establishing the exact cause of the child’s death. The hypothesis, for the moment, is that of a cardiac arrest. It could be SIDS, sudden infant death syndrome, which affects children aged between one month and one year and which to date has not yet found a medical explanation. And above all, it is a condition that cannot be avoided or prevented.

It will be necessary await the investigation by the policewhich also aim to shed light on the responsibilities of nursery workers and the medical tests, which are fundamental for establishing a possible cause of death.