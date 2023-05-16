Newborn died of shaking, the sentence for her mother has arrived: the decision of the Judge

Sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment by the judges of the Court of Salerno the mother of baby died of shaking in October 2014. Denise Schiavo received this sentence from the Salerno Court of Assizes of Appeal. The woman, though unintentionally, shook her little daughter, causing fatal damage to her tiny body.

Denise Schiavo, assisted by the lawyer Michele Sarno, according to the hypotheses of the judges, would have given birth prematurely to her daughter, who fell immediately after giving birth. The woman allegedly shook the baby as a gesture of exasperation.

The two-month-old baby would therefore have lost her life because of her mother. Nine years ago the first verdict, even if this is the fourth trial. The first sentence of February 2019 sentenced the woman to 10 years for intentional crime. In June of the following year, the Court of Assizes of Appeal canceled the sentence, starting a new trial of first and second degree.

The new procedural process upheld the 10-year sentence. The investigations were not easy, given that the procedure was charged to 39 people, with doctors and nurses from the hospitals of Salerno and Naples, together with the medical transport personnel.

It had been speculated that the fatal fractures had been inflicted during the voyage. However, the autopsy found that injuries to the skull were the cause of death, injuries that occurred before hospitalizations.

The little girl was found unconscious by her parents residing in Pontecagnano Faiano and then taken to the hospital. She talked about shaken baby syndrome, a neurological condition that manifests as neurological damage after a strong shake. Damage usually irreparable or causing disabling health conditions.

The Salerno prosecutor’s office thus closed the processional process towards the mother who, without wanting it and without realizing it, caused the death of her daughter. A little angel flew to heaven too soon.