Accident in Cispadana, the mother of the dead 6-month-old baby does not yet know that she has lost her child

Heartbreaking new details have emerged about the death of the newborn of just 6 months, due to a serious accident, while he was in the car with his mother, father and little cousin. The 24-year-old girl is hospitalized in intensive care and her conditions are very serious.

The family members are shocked and saddened by the serious loss. They were there for a holiday and had just left someone’s house family members. Then suddenly, the drama.

Little Salvatore’s mother is found hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the Maggiore hospital in Parma. His conditions immediately appeared a lot serious. For this reason, the doctors have decided to keep his prognosis confidential.

However, given his situation, the family members have decided together with the doctors, to do not inform her of the death of her child. Unfortunately, the woman still doesn’t know that her son is gone.

Luckily the father and the 4-year-old cousin are not in serious condition. Doctors treated them for some grazesbut did not require hospitalization.

The death of the newborn 6 months after the accident

The events took place around 1.15pm on Monday 31 July. Precisely on the provincial road 62r, in the municipality of Cispadanalocated in the province of Padua.

The two single parents 24 years they were on vacation. In fact, together with their child and one of his little cousin, had gone to visit some relatives in the city of Parma. They were then back on the road.

However, within minutes of getting back into the car, that happened the unthinkable. The guy driving, yes it is collided head-on with a Citroen, driven by a local of his age.

The impact between the two vehicles appeared very serious right away. The sanitary ware for this, have ordered the transfer urgent care of the child at the Maggiore hospital in Parma. With the hope of being able to save him, they first subjected him to a intervention and then, they hospitalized him in intensive care. A few hours later however, the little one exhaled his last breath.