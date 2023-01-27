These are really difficult days that the family members of the are experiencing newborn who died while breastfeeding. Now assisted by their lawyers, they are deciding what to do and above all they want to see the forms that the woman signed when she arrived.

Alessandro Palombiin an interview with Fanpage.itexplained what they have decided to do and especially when they will present one complaint. The lawyer said:

We will file a complaint in the next few days. There has been talk of the existence of a consent form for rooming in, but the matter should be clarified with my client. She doesn’t remember signing anything, but is still very confused about what happened. We are confident that the Public Prosecutor’s Office, should the autopsy confirm what is feared, i.e. the death of the child’s suffocation, will carry out this type of investigative activity. Also contacting the mother’s roommates.

The death of the newborn and how the events unfolded

The events took place in the night between 7 and 8 January. Precisely at the Pertini hospital in Rome. The woman of about 30 years, from the story of internal sources, had made a Natural childbirth which seemed to have gone well.

The baby’s dad said that later 17 long hours of labor, was exhausted and that the staff left her alone. Indeed while breastfeeding, she is herself asleep and it’s only minutes later that the sad truth emerges.

It would seem that it was just one of his roommate to tell the nurses that something was wrong. Particular, however, denied by the same, who claimed that it was a colleague who discovered it, who entered the room to check.

The nurse would then have asked for the urgent intervention of the doctors, who have implemented all the resuscitation maneuvers. However, these did not lead to the desired results and, in the end, they had no choice but to note his heartbreaking death.