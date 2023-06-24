2-month-old baby died after transfer to Gemelli, the first results of the autopsy performed on the body arrived

A first breakthrough on the case of the 2 month old baby died at the Gemelli hospital in Rome. The coroner performed the autopsy and it is precisely from this examination that the investigators decided to register the 46-year-old mother in the register of suspects for culpable crime.

To give the news is right The Corriere della Serathis autopsy showed that the child’s death was probably caused by a accidental fall from the stroller.

However, the doctor who performed the examination also discovered some strange marks on the bodywhich may be compatible with gods mistreatment. Hypothesis that at the moment is not yet confirmed.

The investigators who are dealing with the case say that for now the most plausible hypothesis is precisely that of the shaking. Which unfortunately caused him damage, which turned out to be fatal.

The 46-year-old mother appears to be registered on the register of suspects, for the crime of culpable crime.

2-month-old baby deceased, mother’s versions

The sad episode happened last year June 19th. The family lives in the municipality of Foggia and in fact it is precisely in the hospital of this city, that the woman arrived on the spot with the child in desperate conditions.

The doctors of that facility, to find out what happened to him, asked his mother. She the latter however gave them three different versions. Given the seriousness of the situation, they ordered the transfer emergency of the baby to the Gemelli.

They admitted him to the neonatal intensive care unit. But on the night of Tuesday, the little one breathed his last. Unfortunately He did not make it to survive.

The investigators have started all the investigations of the case and now the only suspect appears to be the 46-year-old mother. She told her actually she was fell from the strollerwhile they were walking. Now, however, only further investigations into the incident will shed light on the heartbreaking affair.