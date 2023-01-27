Three newborn cubs were rescued in the Komi Republic. They were found near the village of Yakunyol in the Priluzsky district of the region. About this on Friday, January 27, writes IA “Komiinform” with reference to the Republican Ministry of Natural Resources.

The incident took place on January 22 in the fifth quarter of the Sludsky district forestry. While laying the bed, the logging equipment accidentally damaged the den and woke up the female bear and three cubs. The bear was frightened by the noise and ran away. The workers placed the cubs in heat and called the police.

Law enforcement officers took the animals and took them to the nearest settlement, bought them baby food and fed them. After that, employees of the hunting department of the Ministry of Natural Resources contacted the Pazhetnov Bear Cubs Rescue Center in the Tver Region. Employees of the center came to the republic and took the cubs away.

After the cubs grow up and go through the rehabilitation process, they will be released into the wild, the material notes.

