The Ministry of Health begins today to protect newborns against bronchiolitis. The Region thus becomes one of the few autonomous communities to administer this immunization in September. Minors will be able to receive the antibody that protects them against bronchiolitis in the hospital at the time of their birth in all maternity hospitals, both public and private, starting today.

Throughout this week, parents of children born on or after April 1 of this year have also been notified by telephone and SMS to go to their health center to administer this protection.

On the other hand, three and four year old children in the Region will receive the flu vaccine this year in their schools, in order to make it easier for families to get immunized. It will start on Wednesday and it is estimated that there will be about 30,000 schoolchildren. The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, explained that “convenience in administration improves access to vaccines and reduces the population’s reluctance. For this reason, we have considered that, given that the parents of three- and four-year-old children are mostly workers and may have difficulty going to the health center or regular vaccination post, the option of administering the vaccine in schools is optimal.

Vaccination of three- and four-year-old children (first and second years of Early Childhood Education) will be carried out with the intranasal vaccine, which is much more convenient, since the puncture is avoided. The vaccine service has written to parents to inform them and to record their consent. Last year, two, three and four-year-old schoolchildren were vaccinated against the flu at their health centers.

The beginning of the covid vaccination campaign is subject to the arrival of doses from the Ministry of Health and will begin with those over 80 years of age and priority groups (healthcare personnel, pregnant women and immunosuppressed people).