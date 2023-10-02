Last Sunday morning at Transisthmian Highwayin the state of Veracruz, was the scene of a family tragedy due to a car crash which left a balance of two people dead.

A cabmoving at a fast speed, crashed into a busADO passenger, which was heading towards Sayula de Alemán. As a result of this crash, a old woman and her grandson, a baby who was only 40 days old, lost their lives.

Family misfortune; mother fights to live

The taxi involved, identified with the economic number 79 and operated by Adolfo Segundo, could not avoid the impact when it approached an intersection in the highway. The crash occurred in the rear right side of the bus.

Inside the unit traveled the baby’s motheridentified as Yulisa Vargas, 24 years old, the infant’s grandmother, the infant and the driver. He little one just over a month old He was immediately transferred to the Oluta Regional Hospital by the Federal Roads and Bridges paramedics, but unfortunately, He could not survive the serious injuries he suffered on impact. See also Frosts are recorded in four Veracruz municipalities

The mother, Yulisa Vargas, is in serious condition due to a injury to the aortawhile the grandmother lost her life at the scene.

The taxi driver, Adolfo Segundo, was also injured in the accident and remains hospitalized in delicate condition. The authorities proceeded to close the stretch of road where the tragedy occurred for approximately three hours, in order to carry out the necessary investigations to determine the exact causes of the accident. That’s all that is known so far.