A newborn baby was left in a cardboard box on New Year’s Eve in the frigid winter temperatures of the US state of Alaska with a note from his mother. It stated that she could not afford to take care of the child. ‘Help me please!!!’ it says on the note. ‘My parents and grandparents have no food or money to raise me. They never wanted to do this to me.’











Roxy Lane found the child on New Year’s Eve near a row of mailboxes near her home in the town of Fairbanks. She posted a video of the child, named Teshawn by his mother, and a message on her Facebook page. “Please take me and find a loving family. My parents beg anyone who finds me. My name is Teshawn.’

Teshawn was taken to an area hospital by paramedics shortly after he was found and is said to be in good health, state police said. Authorities are still trying to identify his mother.

Sad

Lane found Teshawn in a box swaddled in blankets. The child had been born around 6 a.m. earlier that day, his mother wrote in her note. ‘I was born 12 weeks premature. My mother was 28 weeks when she had me,” the note read. “My mom is so sad she had to do this.”

Though thankful to have found Teshawn in good health, Lane asks her neighbors to help track down his mother. She doubts the family could have afforded to take the woman to hospital and fears she will need medical care. ‘Please, someone knows this new mother, look at her! She may be in a desperate situation and feeling abandoned,” Lane wrote. “Obviously someone in our community felt so lost and hopeless that she probably made the hardest choice of her life, to leave that innocent life on the side of the road with nothing but blankets and a name. ‘

A name

She continued: ‘But she gave him a name! There’s some love there, even after she’s made a terrible decision.” Lane said she spent a lot of time processing the situation and trying to understand why someone left their child outside. “Today I saved a baby and I will probably think about Teshawn for the rest of my life,” she wrote. “I’ve been processing my feelings all day and going through all the different scenarios and reasons, with my friend and family, why something like this could have happened.”

She suggested that Teshawn’s parents may have been young and unaware of Alaska’s Safe Haven Law, which allows parents to drop off their unwanted children in safe places. “There’s always a safer, more humane choice to give up a baby and you won’t get in trouble or even have to answer tough questions.” Take the baby to a fire station, church or hospital and they will take care of them,” she wrote.

Lane hopes the mother gets “the help she may need.”