with videoRelatives rescued a newborn baby from rubble in northern Syria. The child was still attached to her mother by the umbilical cord, who died as a result of the earthquakes. The bodies of the father, four siblings and an aunt were also found under a collapsed building.



Feb 7 2023

The rescue operation took place in Jenderes, in rural Afrin, northeastern Syria. The child’s mother gave birth while buried in debris after the earthquake.

A family member tells AFP news agency that the searching family heard a voice while digging and found the baby. The relatives cut the umbilical cord and took the newborn to hospital in the nearby city of Afrin. A pediatrician confirms that the baby is stable, but arrived at the hospital in poor condition. She was hypothermic due to the cold weather conditions, among other things.

A man brings the baby to safety after she is rescued. © Screen shot video



Inconsolable

There are more hopeful rescues. For example, it was filmed how a Syrian girl could be reunited with her father after she was pulled from under the rubble. Heartbreaking images also show how an Aleppo father has to say goodbye to his baby. The child ended up under a collapsed building due to the disaster, but did not survive. When the body is retrieved from under the rubble, the father takes his child in his arms. He is inconsolable.

The earthquakes and aftershocks have killed more than 5,000 people in Turkey and Syria. The death toll is still rising. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 23 million people are potentially at risk from earthquakes.





