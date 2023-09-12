At the hospital in Padua newborn loses his life due to trauma from a shaken baby. The officers are investigating her death, but the mother of the three-month-old baby was unable to give plausible explanations as to what happened to her little son, who unfortunately didn’t make it. There mother was arrested in Rovigo where she lived with her little one.

The Rovigo Public Prosecutor’s Office has requested a precautionary detention order in prison for the mother of the 3-month-old baby who died due to trauma from a shaken baby. The woman, of Moroccan origins and resident in the province of Rovigo, is also under investigation for mistreatment aggravated by the death.

In fact, her three-month-old son died last week in Padua hospital. The Prosecutor’s Office has already requested an autopsy on his little body which will be performed shortly, to verify the exact causes of his death.

The staff of the Padua hospital who attempted to save his life noted “cerebral and spinal trauma with hypoxic-vachemic encephalopathy”. Injuries incompatible with the story given by the woman to the doctors regarding what happened.

According to doctors, what happened to the child and the injuries reported are attributable to Shaken Child Syndrome with Abusive Head Trauma. This would be the cause of the death of the three-month-old baby.

Newborn baby loses his life due to trauma from a shaken baby: the mother’s version does not convince the investigators

The woman gave no credible explanations to investigators. The judiciary then decided to investigate her due to the serious indications of guilt in the death of her three-month-old son.

The suspect, before the Judge for preliminary investigations, made use of the right not to respond.