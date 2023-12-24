Newborn baby left in the thermal cradle of a church in Bari

Christmas Eve of emotion at the parish of San Giovanni Battista, in Bari: a baby girl who was born about ten days ago was left in the thermal crib made available for natural parents who cannot take care of their children.

The little girl was wrapped in a blanket and wore a pink vest, a hat and a green onesie with a four-leaf clover printed on it, a symbol of luck. “That little girl, a few days before the Christmas of our Lord, gave me a gift”, declared Don Antonio Ruccia, priest of the parish, to the Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno, “she was crying like a maniac. It's as if I had come into the world again “.

Bari, the newborn will be called Maria Grazia

Don Antonio wanted to temporarily call her Maria Grazia “like the Madonna who I hope will accompany this little girl for her whole life”, he explained. The newborn was dropped off at 7.20 in the morning and is in good health and well nourished. The parish alerted 118 and she was taken to the neonatal intensive care unit of the Bari Polyclinic.

The 'cradle of life', well signposted and accessible in total anonymity, was inaugurated almost ten years ago in the parish of the Poggiofranco district and already in July 2020 a newborn baby, 'Luigi', was left there. “This time, compared to three years ago, it was worse in terms of agitation and joy: when I heard my cell phone ring, alerting me (the call is automatic because it is triggered by the sensors, ed.) that there was something in the thermal cradle that touched my heart he started pawing the ground”, said the priest.

Don Antonio has filed a complaint and the Juvenile Court will be alerted in view of the adoption procedure. The thermal cradles, a contemporary version of the medieval exhibition wheel abolished in 1923, are a sort of special incubators which guarantee anonymity on the outside but are monitored on the inside for hours. 24 thanks to the sensors.

