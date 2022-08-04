Bolivia.- A newborn baby was abandoned in the Tilata area, in La Paz, Bolivia. Along with the baby I found a handwritten note where the mother stated that she had been kicked out of her home and asked that they understand her and that they could take care of her child.

Cesar Altamirano representative of the Tilata Children’s Ombudsman, reported that the infant was abandoned on the public road in the Tilata area, specifically in district number seven of the municipality of Viacha in the department of La Paz. The minor was found wrapped between women’s clothes, a towel and a note which said verbatim:

“Take good care of him, I can’t have him, they kicked me out of the house.”

According to local authorities, it could be a teenage mother.

After the discovery, the baby was transferred to the Alvira Patiño Temporary Center in the Tilata area for a medical evaluation.

“We urge the mother and the family to reconsider the decision, so that this baby can be reinserted into his family nucleus,” said César Altamirano.