Hindustan Times: Newborn baby found in trash bin in India

In a luxury residential complex in the Indian city of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, a newborn baby was found among the garbage without signs of life. About it reports Hindustan Times.

The body was found in a trash can on February 6. A security guard at the apartment complex immediately told the police about the incident. Having received the message, law enforcement officers arrived at the house, inspected the area, took the child and sent him for an autopsy.

At present, no criminal case has been opened into the incident. The investigation will begin once the autopsy report is received.

