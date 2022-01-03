The baby was in the toilet bin. Airport officials found him on New Year’s Day after seeing bloody toilet paper. They then rushed the boy to the hospital. The baby is doing well, as is the suspected mother (20).

The woman from Madagascar flew from her home country with Air Mauritius to Mauritius. She is suspected of having given birth on board, according to the BBC. The woman has been arrested. She denied being the boy’s mother, but a medical examination confirmed that she had recently had a child. She will be charged with abandoning a newborn baby.