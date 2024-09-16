Newborn baby dead in Parma: mother allegedly induced labor and killed her son

The 22-year-old mother of the newborn found dead in the garden of a villa in Traversetolo, in the province of Parma, allegedly induced labor, giving birth to the baby alone at home, and then killed her son by hiding him in a hole in the garden.

This is what the investigators who arrested the woman on charges of voluntary homicide and concealment of a corpse hypothesize. The woman, two days later, would then leave for a long-planned trip abroad.

According to the reconstruction, no one knew about the woman’s pregnancy, not even the family and the baby’s father. The girl was not followed by a gynecologist and would have given birth at home alone, without anyone’s help.

The Prosecutor’s Office, in fact, specified that “no one – except the girl – was aware of the pregnancy: neither family members, nor the child’s father, nor friends”.

The birth “took place in the family home, outside of hospital or health contexts in general. And above all it “took place alone, without the collaboration or presence of anyone, apart from the girl”.

In the garden, however, other remains were also found that would always belong to a child, always born around the 40th week. The hypothesis is that the 22-year-old may have also given birth to and killed another child, now more than a year ago.