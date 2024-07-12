It is thought that the newborn died due to illness, but only the autopsy will be able to confirm or deny this hypothesis.

Tragedy for a baby girlgone long before anything could live, long before anyone would like, before beginning to discover the world. The newborn baby of about two months of which we speak died in her home in Albano Laziale, in the Castelli Romani.

The dramatic episode occurred during the morning of today, Friday 12 July. Unfortunately, every attempt to save the newborn was useless, she had already died without the possibility of resuscitation. The Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation and ordered the autopsy who will have to clarify the reasons for this painful and inexplicable death.

According to information available to health workers and authorities, the child’s mother immediately gave the alarm. The woman went to wake her up, but in a few moments she realized that the little girl was not responding, not moving and not breathing. She also had a slightly cyanotic face, the emergency was immediate.

The mother then called the Emergency Number, 112, requesting the urgent intervention of an ambulance. The various attempts at resuscitation by the paramedics were of no avail on the newborn, there was nothing else to do but declare her dead. The Carabinieri also arrived on site to investigate and understand what exactly happened.

It is assumed that the little girl died due to a sicknessbut only the autopsy will be able to confirm or deny this hypothesis. You can read several useful explanations on the Epicentro portal of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, where the syndrome of cot deathor “sudden infant death syndrome” (SIDS). In short, these are “inexplicable” collapses that cause cardiocirculatory arrest in very young children, precisely, still in the cradle, like the newborn from Albano Laziale.

Such syndrome It affects children between one month and one year of age. The definition is used when, after several tests and autopsies, no obvious and known causes are found. In these cases, no reasons are found that can explain the death, such as certain malformations or malicious events.

Although no one has yet been identified specific medical cause for SIDS, there are various behaviors and risk factors. It is difficult to understand the probability of its sudden and dramatic arrival. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States, SIDS could be linked to some abnormalities in the region of the brain that regulates the rhythms of sleep and wakefulness.