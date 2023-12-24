Bari, parish priest finds a newborn baby abandoned inside the thermal cradle inside the church: there were no tickets nearby

An episode that is truly incredible is what happened in the early morning of Saturday 23 December, in a church in Bari. The parish priest found a abandoned newborn inside the thermal cradle, which is located inside the church of San Giovanni Battista.

Fortunately, after an initial general check, it emerged that it is Well. However, nearby they found neither tickets nor objects that could lead to finding relatives or even the mother.

According to information released by some local media, the events occurred around 7.20am on Saturday 23 December. Precisely inside the San Giovanni Battista church, which is located in the neighborhood Poggiofrancoin Bari.

The pastor Don Antonio Ruccia, has the phone connected to the sensor of the thermal cradle, which is located inside the religious structure. For him, however, everything seemed to proceed normally.

However, when he heard it ring arrive on his cell phone, he quickly went to the place and when he opened the cradle, he discovered that inside the cradle there was the girl. He was the first to pick her up.

He subsequently asked for prompt intervention of the ambulance. Doctors soon arrived on site and arranged for the little girl to be transferred to Polyclinicin the Neonatology department.

The conditions of the abandoned newborn and the choice of her name

From what the newspaper reports The Republicfortunately the little girl's condition appears to be fine good. According to the doctors, she was born about 10 days ago and was dressed well. She was wearing one green onesie. As usual, the parish priest also reported the incident to the police and to the Juvenile Court.

However, they did not find anything near the little girl cards or objects who can help in the investigation. Don Antonio Ruccia, the first to welcome her into his arms, about what happened he said: