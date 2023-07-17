A video posted on TikTok by the mother of a six-month-old girl who chose, together with her father, to take the little girl to the Ultimo concert at the Olimpico stadium in Rome is making the rounds on the web. The clip was re-shared on twitter, where it sparked debate among users about whether or not to carry a baby girl in a similar context.

In the video we see the little girl on her father’s shoulders while wearing ear protection headphones specially designed to protect the delicate hearing of newborns. The scene itself is very tender, especially since the little girl seems to be completely at ease with her and the parents’ intention was most likely to share an important stage for the family, that of their daughter’s first concert. Nonetheless, the video was re-shared on twitter, and not to compliment it. «Are we sure that a concert by Ultimo – on the PRATO of the Stadio Olimpico – is the right post for a six-month-old girl? And are we even sure it’s a great idea to make it public? I ask,” reads a post that sparked the debate.

Users, in the dozens of comments, were essentially divided between those who support the choice of parents – essentially free to choose what they believe is best for their child – and those who have instead criticized the gesture. «We have only seen one video, we cannot judge people only by this.

They will certainly have taken the precautions that according to them should be taken, come on, it was evening the girl had headphones, she doesn’t seem to be suffering », reads a comment. “When will people learn that children aren’t dolls? Don’t you have anyone to leave it with or can’t find the babysitter? Give it up, don’t throw a 6-month-old creature in the middle of the crowd, the heat and the mess. Mamma mia, the nervousness that these inconsiderate ones make me … », writes another user. And there are also those who make irony: “You are listening to Cristina D’Avena on headphones”.