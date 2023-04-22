Drama in Messina, 2-month-old baby arrived dead at the Polyclinic, the first results of the autopsy performed on the body

Yesterday Friday 21 April, the coroner performed an autopsy on the body of the 2 month old baby arrived lifeless at the Policlinico of Messina. From this examination, the investigators were able to understand the exact cause behind his death and if there are any responsibilities.

A heartbreaking loss is one that sadly the family has been faced with face. For them it was supposed to be a moment of joy and happiness, which soon turned into something very serious.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place last year Monday 17th April. Precisely in the family home, which is located in the province of Messina.

From what emerged the little one until that day seemed to be fine. Doctors from routine checkups have not found serious pathologies to keep it under control.

When suddenly, that morning the parents soon realized that the little one he was sick. So they decided to rush him to the hospital, hoping to understand what was happening to him. However, it is precisely during transport that this happened the unthinkable.

When the parents arrived at the hospital, unfortunately for the child he was gone nothing to do. Doctors had no choice but to ascertain her death.

The first results of the autopsy performed on the body of the 2-month-old baby

The investigators view the severity of the incident, they decided to do further investigations. As a result they decided to dispose the autopsy on the body of the little one and this examination was performed on the morning of Friday 21 April.

The autopsy revealed that the child died of one asphyxiated crisis, followed by a cardiac arrest. Obviously now before having to return the full report, the doctor is awaiting the results of the toxicology tests.

The most accredited hypothesis is that it is precisely about SIDS extensioncot death of the newborn. Now the investigators have now decided to return the body to his parents, in order to celebrate the funeral. There will be further investigations into this harrowing episode.