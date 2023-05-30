While all of Italy is apprehensive about the case of the newborn abandoned in the countryside of Pacecoin the province of Trapani in Sicily, on the investigation side, there would be a turning point. The Carabinieri of the Operations Section of the Trapani Company and the Paceco Station have put the handcuffs at the wrists of alleged parents of the baby that was abandoned last year.

THE Carabinieri of the Operations Section of the Trapani Company and the Paceco Station they arrested a woman and a man, accused of attempted crime in competition. They would be the parents of the newborn found abandoned last year in the countryside of Paceco, in the Trapani area.

In October 2022 a farmer found that little boy just in time, immediately calling the Carabinieri and saving his life. Someone had left the baby wrapped in a blanket. in a non-traffic and non-trafficked area. The find was a miracle.

The farmer found that abandoned newborn on the day of San Francesco. That’s why they called him Francis Albertlike the Saint of Assisi and like the Carabiniere who was the first to pick him up.

Today two very young boys ended up in handcuffs. The child’s mother would still be a minor, while the boy, the presumed father of the child, is barely of age. Both would live in Trapani.

That night the girl would have given birth to her son and, together with her father, they would have consciously decided to “expose their child not only to abstract and possible dangers resulting from his state of incapacity for defence, but to the risk of an almost certain death, avoided for factors completely beyond their control”.

Since October last year, the investigators have investigated, tracing the alleged parents of the child. The confirmation would also come from the DNA test.