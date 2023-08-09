Jono Lancaster has twice experienced rejection from his biological family. The newborn was abandoned by his parents. TO 36 years old the man starts looking for them and finds them. But they they reject it again. I am frightened by his face. His appearance is “peculiar” due to a rare syndrome that doctors have diagnosed since birth. Here is the story of Jono Lancaster.

Jono Lancaster told his story in the book “Not All Heroes Wear Capes“, “Not all superheroes wear capes”. The 38-year-old wanted to tell about the various discriminations suffered due to the rare syndrome he has suffered from since he was born. Syndrome that cost him two rejections from the biological family.

The man was born with Treacher Collins syndrome. The condition prevents the bones and tissues in the face from developing properly.

I was abandoned by my parents just 36 hours after my birth: they had seen my face and they didn’t want me. They left me alone in the hospital in the hands of social workers who, in a certain way, also had to hurry to find me accommodation with a family.

Two weeks after his birth, a woman named Jean Lancaster decided to adopt Jono, giving him a home, a last name and all the love possible to grow up with. Lots of them medical visits which he had to undergo. Numerous speeches. But he was no longer alone.

On May 18, the woman officially adopted him: “I did many medical visits with her but my condition could not have changed. Anyway, I was adopted on May 18th and from that day on, we always celebrated this date. When I turned 36, I decided to look for my birth parents, once I showed up at their house, they kicked me out again“.

Parents Abandoned Baby: Jono Lancaster sought them out as an adult, but they rejected him again

Nobody accepted him, not even at school, where he was bullied. But he never gave up: