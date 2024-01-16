The newborn abandoned among the rubbish in the Turin area is doing better. He was found by a man, a worker, who was passing by and saw some little feet peeking out from between the bags. Here is his story

The man who found a is called Paolo Laforet newborn baby abandoned among the rubbish in the Turin area. The worker he found himself in the right place at the right time. The ones who noticed the presence of that little baby, who had just come into the world, would be the man's children, who together with his wife would like to adopt him. The story comes from Villanova Canavese. Luckily the little one is well and is being treated in hospital.

It was around 6.30pm on Saturday 13 January. Era dark and cold in Villanova Canavese, a small village in the province of Turin. Almost everyone was already home. Not Paolo Laforet and his children, who were just returning home at that moment.

Was Casey, the worker's 15-year-old son to hear a muffled meow near the waste bins next to the metal door that leads to their house. In reality it was not an abandoned animal, but a newborn baby left there as soon as it came into the world.

The teenager thought it was a cat, but quickly realized it wasn't. So he called the father who immediately ran to see.

When I got closer, I saw a red envelope and inside stuck from the head was a small bundle. I could see the little legs sticking out of the bag. He was all purple from the cold, his facial skin was hardened. We brought him inside the house and covered him with warm towels. He still had the umbilical cord attached and the placenta. I'm not a doctor, but that baby must have had 2 hours at most.

Newborn abandoned in the rubbish: the family who found him would like to adopt him

The newborn, a boy, warmed up quickly in that house. The family immediately called the police and an ambulance, which soon reached their home. Luckily the child was fine, they arrived just in time, given the cold of those hours.

Paolo Laforet he is married with three children, one of which is outside the home with a family of his own.