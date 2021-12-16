The former Sampdoria and Turin coach talks exclusively on Toro News. He was on the Sampdoria bench in the last Cup match between the two teams

Andrea Calderoni

Walter Newbie ended his experience at Juve Stabia last October: 10 official matches with Campania, engaged in group C of Serie C, and then the exemption for the experienced coach born in 1953. The Irpino coach also links his name to Sampdoria and Turin: from 2002 to 2007 he was at the helm of the Sampdoria obtaining the best results of his career, then two not exactly lucky experiences in the grenade in the following two years. In January 2005 he was, among other things, at the head of Sampdoria in the last precedent of the Italian Cup against the then Turin of Ezio Rossi. The Genoese lost 1 to 2 (a brace from Franco was decisive) but thanks to Kutuzov’s goal and the result of the first leg Sampdoria eliminated Torino.

Hello coach, how do the two teams present themselves at the Cup appointment?

“The derby gave crazy energy to Sampdoria. In my view, it was crucial. Sampdoria was going through a somewhat particular period. However, the Sampdoria will find a Torino that is doing well on the pitch and is in good shape. I like Ivan Juric’s Torino. Beyond the nastiness and temperament, I would like to meet the Croatian technician and observe his working method. I am really attracted ”.

How do you explain Torino’s away difficulties?

“I wouldn’t say there were any difficulties away from Turin. The expected results did not come, but the performances have always been of a certain level, apart from maybe in a couple of circumstances. In my opinion, the game has always remained the same. It is normal to pay something in the first year of a new course. There may be difficulties, especially at the beginning, when in some matches what was sown was not harvested ”.

In a club situation like that of the Sampdoria, what does a coach have to do in practice?

“D’Aversa and his staff have been good at joining the group. They tried to bring out the determination. The coach was good at not making anything of what happened outside weigh anything. And the players compacted. In a difficult moment they have obtained a great result that instills confidence in the whole environment for the rest of the tournament “.

How were your years at Sampdoria? And those in Turin?

“Those at Sampdoria were simply unforgettable years. At Turin I was unable to give what President Urbano Cairo expected and I am sorry for this because the number one grenade deserves great respect ”.

Years later, do you still blame something about your experience in the grenade?

“I could have done well in a very important club. I wasn’t very lucky after five extraordinary years at Sampdoria. My main difficulty was not having a relationship with the sports director. The dialogue with the president was extraordinary, while the sports director was a beginner and we had some problems. I have no regrets because I grew up in Turin and thanks to Cairo I had the opportunity to coach him. I’m sorry I didn’t give what Cairo hoped I could give him ”.

In January 2005 his Sampdoria eliminated Ezio Rossi’s Torino, but lost the return match. It was another golden year for his team …

“That 2005 was a very positive season. It was a year of great caliber. I did well when I had sporting directors behind me who knew me well, like Beppe Marotta, Salvatore Asmini or Fabio Paratici. Sometimes I marry the field too much and not the projects: this is one of my main limitations “.

Do you remember that Cup match?

“I don’t remember that match exactly, but I do remember the painful qualification for the next round. Kutuzov, a boy who left an important mark in Italy, was decisive in that match. He was strong and had one-on-one qualities. He gave me so much and I remember it with great effect. A decent person capable of forming a group “.