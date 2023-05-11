Expands to Rome the protest in the square against the new ZTL Green Band established by the Municipal Administration headed by the Mayor Robert Gualtieri. The Romans made their voices heard in a protest sit-in under the Capitol. From November 2023in fact, many cars up to Euro 4 will not be able to circulate within an approximately large area 21 square kilometers. And in 2024 the same fate will also befall the most recent vehicles Euro 5 diesel.

Protest against the new ZTL in Rome

The protest against the ZTL in Rome was first born online and on social media, with the change.org petition which 80,000 signatures in just a few days and then below the Capitol. Hundreds of Roman citizens made their voices heard on Wednesday 10 May 2023 and expressed their dissent with chants and banners.

Protest banners at the Campidoglio against the Green Zone ZTL in Rome

Between flags of “Rome chooses Rome”several have been exhibited on the Gemonie Stairs banners against the councilor for transport Eugenio Patane’ and the mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri: “Dear councilor Patane ‘, buy the new car for yourself” one reads, while another reads: “Gualtieri drops the ace and withdraws this crazy Ztl”. It’s still: “Gualtieri you can’t ghettoize the Romans” And “Ztl = red zone”.

Protest banners at the Campidoglio against the Green Zone ZTL in Rome

The protest initiative was promoted by the citizens’ committees opposed to the ZTL and by the Capitoline councilor of the League, Fabrizio Santori. The goal is to present a appeal to Tar to request a suspension of the order, for “the unreasonableness of the measure”administrative law experts say, because it is linked to a schedule.

Promises from the Campidoglio, new Green Zone ZTL derogations in Rome

In the light of the protests, the Municipality of Rome is evaluating some timid openingsthinking about exceptions to the new Green Band ZTL. For example, permitted accesses could be established, imitating the Milanese model of theArea B. It could also be allowed to circulate at LPG carwhich now for i older models transformed into natural gas up to Euro 2 it is prohibited.

Prohibitions ZTL Green Band Rome

Other exceptions could concern the ranges of economically weaker citizensas the Mayor has implied: “we are working to render the resolution with more up-to-date data to avoid unloading the burden on those who cannot support it financially, this is the goal and we are doing it.

For example, it has been said – added the Mayor – that LPG will not be able to circulate, and it is not true: it will be able to circulate. I also asked all the technical offices that make the measurements to review the model and to do something that doesn’t unload an unsustainable cost on families, and I assure you that we will do it”.

New ZTL Green Band Rome

The borders of new ZTL Green Band were defined by the November resolution (n.371/2022). The area is no longer limited to the historic centre, but starts from Vigna Murata up to the Labaro, touching districts such as Corviale and Colli Aniene. From November 2023 the circulation is prohibited for cars a diesel fuel Euro 4, to the commercial vehicles N1, N2, N3 fueled by diesel Euro 4 and ai mopeds powered by Euro 3 diesel.

Since 2024, traffic is also prohibited for vehicles a Euro 5 diesel and ai N1, N2, N3 commercial vehicles powered by Euro 5 diesel. The gates of the ZTL Fascia Verde are controlled by the electronic eye of the cameras.

Sign for the new ZTL Green Band of Rome

The Municipality of Rome offers an incentive to anyone who scraps a car a contribution of 250 euros for one year, for the purchase of a season ticket for local public transport.

