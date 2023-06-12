After protests of citizens and the online petitionthe Capitol makes changes to the much discussed new ZTL Green Band of Rome. Among the news green light to Euro 4 diesel and Euro 3 petrol cars and km package of entrances to circulate internally with the system Move-In or a limited number of entries for all other more polluting cars.

News and changes to the ZTL of Rome Green Band

In Rome, the Campidoglio is preparing the new resolution which puts the changes and innovations to the ZTL Fascia Verde on paper. The Mayor of Rome Robert Gualtieri he presented the changes made to the Municipality’s plan to the majority councillors. The main novelty concerns Euro 4 diesel cars (over 146,000 vehicles in the capital) and Euro 3 petrol which from 1 November 2023 will be able to continue to circulate freely within the Green Belt.

New Rome Green Band Map

But the ban could only be postponed one year and enter into force from November 1, 2024. As for cars a Euro 3 petrolhowever, the block will be in effect at the end 2025.

ZTL borders Rome Green Band

Compared to the rumors filtered up to now, the Municipality excludes changing the borders of the Green Belt and to set up i parking lots, or those where you could leave your car and take public transport. Currently the borders of the Green Band go from viale Palmiro Togliatti in the east to via della Pineta Sacchetti in the west, and from via di Vigna Murata in the south to the Salaria.

New ZTL in Rome entrances allowed

Older cars, defined as more polluting up to Euro 3 diesel and up to Euro 2 petrolwill be able to circulate using a package of permitted entranceson the Milanese model of theArea B. Alternatively, the Municipality of Rome is considering adopting the Move-In system with a certain threshold of km allowed which implies the installation of a black box by car to monitor the mileage of the car.

The most polluting cars will have a package of kilometers or accesses allowed within the ZTL

It could also be allowed to circulate at LPG carwhich now for i older models transformed into natural gas up to Euro 2 it is prohibited. In addition, there are also openings for the historic cars.

ZTL of Rome historic cars in the Green Belt

Compared to the initial setting, the ZTL of Rome is open at certified historic cars, which in this way can return to circulate without restrictions within the Green Belt. The Capitol has backtracked especially after the pronouncement of the Council of State which expressed itself in favor of the arguments of ASI on the circulation of historic vehicles.

The restrictions on the circulation of historic vehicles, as reiterated by the Council of State in this new ordinance, represent measures not proportionate with respect to the objective of containing and reducing polluting components in the area.

No restrictions on the circulation of historic cars certified within the Green Belt

This position is based on analyzes and arguments presented by the Automotoclub Storico Italiano, starting from the small number of certified historic vehicles in circulation and their limited use, up to the need to protect their historical and cultural value.

