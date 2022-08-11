





So far, a new type of animal-derived henipavirus has infected 35 people in China’s Shandong and Henan provinces, official media reported on Tuesday.

The new type of Henipavirus (also called Langya henipavirus, LayV) was found in throat swab samples from febrile patients in eastern China, state media Global Times reported.

+ Chickenpox and shingles virus can trigger Alzheimer’s, study finds

Scholars who participated in the study pointed out that this newly discovered Henipavirus, which may have come from animals, is associated with some febrile cases, and infected people experience symptoms such as fever, fatigue, cough, anorexia, myalgia and nausea.

Currently, there is no vaccine or treatment for Henipavirus and the only treatment is supportive care to control complications.

Langya henipavirus cases so far have not been fatal or very serious, so there is no need to panic, said Wang Linfa, a professor in the Emerging Infectious Diseases Program at Duke-NUS Medical School involved in the study, adding that it is still cause for alarm. , as many viruses that exist in nature have unpredictable results when they infect humans.

Further investigations found that 26 of 35 cases of Langya Henipavirus infection in Shandong and Henan provinces developed clinical symptoms such as fever, irritability, cough, anorexia, myalgia, nausea, headache and vomiting, according to the report.







