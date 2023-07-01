Estadão Contenti

7/1/2023

Can you imagine going from São Bernardo do Campo to Cubatão in sixty seconds? Since the beginning of June, the route (approximately 40 km by car) has been possible thanks to the newly opened Caminhos do Mar zip line, which connects the two neighboring municipalities with a flight over the Atlantic Forest that passes through the paths traveled by Dom Pedro II and also provides an incomparable view of the Baixada Santista.

Access to the starting point for Voo da Serra is via the São Bernardo do Campo entrance to Caminhos do Mar, which belongs to the total area of ​​the Serra do Mar State Park, whose 360,000 hectares of preserved area make up the largest continuous portion of Mata Atlântica across the country and spread across 25 municipalities in São Paulo. It is over it that the zipline passes, at speeds that can reach 60 kilometers per hour, depending on the weight of the person flying.

Instructions and safety equipment are passed on at the Guest House, where it is also mandatory to sign an insurance policy. From the Visitor’s Center, at the entrance, it’s a good walk of 1,300 meters until there. At that point in the park, the height already reaches 750 meters from sea level. The highest point of the route, however, reaches 110 meters above the ground.

In theory, the safety instructions are simple, but they need to be followed carefully. The zipline descent cannot be done with anything loose on the body. Hair, if long, must be tied back; piercings and earrings must be removed; cap, cell phone, camera, glasses, necklaces and any type of accessory are not allowed.

Access to the “boarding platform” is restricted and authorized only to people who are already equipped and attached to the structure by a hooked rope. Depending on the weather, it is recommended to descend with a mini-parachute, which must be opened halfway through the flight to reduce flight speed and the impact upon arrival, which is already cushioned by ABS brakes.

In practice, the biggest obstacle is overcoming the fear of heights, for those who suffer from this phobia, like this reporter who writes the text. Even with this condition, the crossing is unforgettable.

The experience of seeing the Atlantic Forest from above and the Baixada Santista in the background while you are just a dot crossing the sky manages to provoke astonishment with the natural beauty of the path, terrified of falling from above (as much as the equipment is safe, it comes butterflies in my stomach) and even an existential epiphany. All in the course of sixty seconds or less.

“It feels like you’re on a drone, seeing things from above,” says 30-year-old communications consultant Renato Gerbelli. A resident of São Bernardo do Campo, he visited the zip line as soon as the tour opened and, even though he has already done other tours of the type at higher altitudes than that one, he also confesses that the passage through the valley of trees “is a little scary”. “But I thought it was amazing. It’s impressive, something I’ve never seen from that perspective before.”

The possibility of taking the trip in pairs has also attracted couples for a romantic flight filled with adrenaline. At the age of 32, event producer Priscylla Castellani went down the zip line accompanied by her boyfriend, Frederico Mezzacapa, and even carried a couple of friends on the adventure.

“We decided to go because the four of us like adventure, parks, trails, nature and zip lines. These things that give adrenaline ”, he says, laughing. Even with the gale on the day, she recommends the experience for anyone in doubt. “What impressed me the most was the view of the Atlantic Forest towards the Baixada, which is wonderful. Only the hike on the trail is very tiring, but the zip line is amazing.”

The zipline descent works on clear days and even on days of light rain, which can provide a different experience of immersion in the Atlantic Forest and in the clouds, for the bravest. After landing in Cubatão, the visitor “disembarks” directly on Estrada Velha de Santos, close to Pouso de Paranapiacaba (where the legend of the Véu da Noiva was even born). There, you can stop to catch your breath, have a coffee and enjoy the view from the safety of the mainland.

Service:

Flight of the Mountain – Paths of the Sea

Entrance through the entrance of São Bernardo do Campo:

Rod. SP 148 (Road Caminho do Mar), Km 42 – São Bernardo do Campo – SP

