We are a very short time away from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom being released, which made Nintendo announce the release of a special video in which we are shown more gameplay. Thus we have arrived at such a publication, having as a guide the producer of the Nintendo franchise himself.

Among the things that stood out the most were the combat aspects, as well as the crafting of the vehicles that we had previously seen in the trailers. For its part, the style of play between the exploration of the earth and the skies of Hyrule is present.

Here the video:

Remember that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom launches on May 12 exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

Via: Nintendo

editor’s note: All these types of advances only make the mood to play grow, the bad thing is that there is still more than a month to go before it reaches the world level. We will have to be patient while we wait for the big day.