Jacinda Ardern is stepping down as New Zealand Prime Minister. © Rick Rycroft/AP/dpa

When she took office, she was one of the youngest heads of government in the world. Now Jacinda Ardern wants to resign early. New elections are not due in New Zealand until later in the year.

Wellington – New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has surprisingly announced her resignation. At her first press conference of the year, she announced she would step down on February 7.

“I know what it takes for this job and I know I don’t have enough in the tank anymore. It’s so simple,” she explained her decision. “We all give as long as we can give and then it’s over. And now is the time for me.”

Her resignation will take effect upon the appointment of a successor. A new leader of the Labor Party is to be elected on Saturday.

When she was elected Prime Minister in 2017, Ardern became one of the youngest women to head a government at the age of 37. A new New Zealand government will be elected on October 14. dpa