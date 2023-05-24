The videos show kiwi Pāora being petted under bright light by visitors to Zoo Miami. The images were posted on Tuesday and immediately sparked outrage in New Zealand. The birds are seen there as a national icon. Zoo Miami spokesman Ron Magill expressed his regret New Zealand media“We were not aware that this bird is a national symbol, that it is an icon and a spiritual animal.” Read below the tweet

The footage went viral within hours and sparked a petition calling for the bird to be freed. According to the initiators, the kiwi was exposed to bright fluorescent lighting four days a week, his sensitive whiskers were stroked and shown as a toy. In less than a day, 9,000 people had signed the petition.

Others sent dozens of emails to the zoo, with some urging New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins to speak to the US ambassador and intervene. The New Zealand Department of Conservation said it is discussing the matter with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, a US non-profit organization for zoos and aquariums. See also Migrants - Mexico as a barrier: the tiredness of those stranded in Tapachula

The fact that visitors were allowed to view and pet the national bird was part of the so-called ‘kiwi encounter’. For 25 dollars (23 euros), visitors to Zoo Miami could view the bird up close and therefore also touch it. A video from the zoo shows Pāora being scratched on the head. “He loves to be petted and is like a little dog,” it says.

Ornithologist Robert Webb, who has cared for hundreds of kiwis, tells at the N.Z. Herald that the birds are extremely sensitive animals and that even the sound of paper being shredded “scares the hell out of them.” Pāora will not survive long if treated like this, Webb said.

After all the fuss, the zoo has decided that the bird will no longer be exposed to the bright lighting. Visitors are also no longer allowed to approach the animal.

