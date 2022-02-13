Also stood the Macarena on repeatannouncements were made about corona vaccinations via a loudspeaker and sprinklers were turned on, writes The Guardian. It can also be heard in video images that You’re Beautiful by James Blunt reverberates through the speakers. Parliament Speaker Trevor Mallard said he had approved the approach and had made a sound system available.

“Nobody who is here is here legally,” Mallard said about the approach against the protesters of the so-called ‘Freedom Convoy’. “And if they get wet from the bottom as well as the top, they’ll probably feel a little less comfortable and go home sooner.”