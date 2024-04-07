New Zealand tightens the conditions for work visas. Immigration Minister Erica Stanford reported this in a statement on Sunday. Last year the country was said to have seen “unsustainable” migration. In total, a near-record 173,000 people migrated to New Zealand, fueling national concerns about excessive inflation.

The changes to the visa program to work in the country will be implemented immediately. From now on, migrant workers must also be proficient in English for “low-skilled jobs”, employers must set skills and work experience conditions for work visas and the maximum stay for most low-skilled positions will be reduced from five years to three years.

With the changes, Stanford wants to meet “the economic needs of the country.” “The government is focused on attracting and retaining highly skilled migrants, such as secondary school teachers,” the minister said. But where there is no skills shortage, New Zealanders should be “at the front of the queue”, Stanford adds. Neighboring country Australia has also indicated that it wants to reduce migration by half over the next two years.

