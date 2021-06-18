The Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, whose management against the coronavirus has been considered the best in the world, received her first dose of Pfizer on Friday, in the middle of an immunization campaign that has been criticized by the slowness in its deployment.

“I did not want to be the first (…) but also I wanted to be an example“Ardern told reporters after receiving his first dose in a city center in Auckland, the most populous city in the oceanic country.

Until now, only 340,000 of the more than 5 million inhabitants have received two doses of the Covid vaccines, which is equivalent to 7.7 percent of the population.

The immunization schedule started on February 20 passed with workers at border posts and quarantine centers.

After vaccinating workers in the health sector and jobs at risk of contagion, the health authorities are currently inoculating the vulnerable people.

As of July 28, they will do so with the bulk of the population, according to the age-segmented program that must conclude before the end of the year.

In explaining the slow deploymentArdern told Radio New Zealand that his country is one of the few that “has chosen to use Pfizer as a vaccine to be used predominantly for the entire population.”

“Not many countries are doing this. This assumes we have different distribution schedules“he added.

New Zealand, which maintains its international borders closed Since March 2020 and has lived a normal practice for months, it occupies the penultimate place in the ranking of the coronavirus vaccination campaign that covers 115 countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

“It is clear that our vaccine deployment is chaos“Chris Bishop, spokesman for the opposition National Party on Covid-19 Response, said earlier this month.

And he warned that “it is very likely that the reopening of the border be postponed due to a delay in vaccination “of the population.

New Zealand, whose management of the pandemic has been considered the best in the world, accumulates since the pandemic began a total of 2,358 infections, which include 356 cases classified as probable. Also, add 26 deceased.

Currently, the country has 23 active infections, all of them in the quarantine centers for travelers.

With information from EFE

