It is something rare among nations that were once colonized: a country that widely uses its indigenous language, where a treaty with its native peoples is largely respected, and where indigenous peoples have permanent representation in the spheres of power.

However, a decades-long effort to support Māori, New Zealand's indigenous people — who lag far behind the general population in health and wealth and have higher incarceration rates — is now in danger.

Disenchanted with progressive politics, New Zealanders in October elected the country's most conservative government in a generation, one that says it wants “equal rights” for all citizens.

In practice, this means eliminating a Māori health agency, abandoning other policies that benefit that community, and ordering public agencies to stop using the Māori language.

A member of the new government, a three-party coalition, has raised a possible referendum on the Treaty of Waitangi, a pact signed by Maori chiefs and the British Crown in 1840 that is often described as the country's founding document.

Such a referendum could tear at the very fabric of New Zealand society, send race relations to a new low and undo decades of work seeking to redress historic wrongs against Maori, who now make up about 17 percent of the country's 5 million inhabitants of the country, say experts.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon recently hinted that a referendum on the treaty is unlikely to take place.

His party, the National Party, is the largest and most powerful member of the ruling coalition, and must juggle his coalition partners' desire for wholesale change in Māori affairs with his own party's reluctance to potentially initiate a vote. distracting and divisive.

Earlier this month, the Maori Party, an indigenous sovereignty party, organized demonstrations across the country, paralyzing rush-hour traffic in Auckland, New Zealand's largest city. In Wellington, the capital, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Parliament buildings.

Later that day, during the opening session of the New Zealand Parliament, members of the Maori Party performed a ceremonial haka dance and swore allegiance to the treaty.

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke is part of the Māori Party's new class of lawmakers and, at 21, is the youngest MP in New Zealand's history.

“This Government has attacked my entire world,” he said in his first speech in Parliament. “How can I not take it personally when I feel like these policies are about me?”

By: NATASHA FROST