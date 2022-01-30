New Zealand Taliban offers pregnant New Zealander Charlotte Bellis the opportunity to give birth in Afghanistan because New Zealand did not allow her to repatriate

“When the Taliban offers security to a pregnant unmarried woman, she knows her things are messed up,” reporter Bellis wrote in an open letter.

New Zealand severe entry restrictions due to the corona pandemic have caused New Zealanders Charlotte Bellisille the difficult situation that has raged in New Zealand.

Bellis worked in Afghanistan as a journalist for the television channel Al-Jazeera when she found out she was pregnant last September. The positive pregnancy test was a surprise because Bellis was already used to living in the belief she couldn’t have children.

Things went to the kimurant immediately in the early meters, as Bellis said in its open letter In the New Zealand Herald on Thursday.

Bellis was in Doha, Qatar, home of Al-Jazeera. In Islamic Qatar, a woman breaks the law if she becomes pregnant outside of marriage. So Bellis had to leave the country before the pregnancy became apparent.

Bellis’ partner and father of the future child is an American photographer Jim Huylebroekwho was still in Kabul at that time and could not get out of the country.

Bellis wanted to return to her home country of New Zealand to be safe with regard to pregnancy and future childbirth.

However, there were strict entry restrictions on the road. New Zealand has tried to quell the corona pandemic once and for all, making it difficult for its own citizens to enter the country.

This has led to a number of predatory situations, as Charlotte Bellis points out in her letter. Among other things, there have been cases where New Zealanders have not been able to say goodbye to their family members.

New Zealand rejected Bellis’ application.

Dismayed Charlotte Bellis began to look for alternatives. He was also in contact with the new rulers in his position, the extremist Islamic Taliban.

Afghanistan is the only country where both Bellis and Huylebroek have residence visas.

A Taliban liaison said Bellis said this could give birth in Kabul.

“We’re happy for you, you can come and there’s no problem,” Bellis was told.

Charlotte Bellis spares no words in assessing the actions of her home country: “In my time of distress, the New Zealand government has said that ‘you are not welcome here.'”

In her letter, Bellis states, “When the Taliban offers security to a pregnant unmarried woman, she knows she is confused.”

Reproductive health is very poor in Afghanistan, so Bellis has continued to try to get to New Zealand. An open letter in the New Zealand Herald is part of his struggle.

Calculated the time is not until spring, so the child of Bellis and Huylebroek may still be born in New Zealand.

Since entering the public domain, Bellis has heard that his application for entry has been re-examined.

At the moment, Bellis is still in Kabul, New Zealand Herald says. According to Bellis, he has just received an asylum offer from a third country as well.