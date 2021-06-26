New Zealand on Saturday suspended for three days the “air bubble” that allowed flights without the need for quarantine with Australia, after this country recorded several outbreaks of coronavirus.

New Zealand minister responsible for the fight against covid-19, Chris Hipkins, said the suspension will give authorities time to adopt measures that “will make this bubble safer, such as the need for diagnostic tests before departure for all flights. ” between the two countries.

Australian health authorities announced Saturday that the confinement initially decreed for one week in Sydney’s four districts has been extended to the entire city and its surrounding communities for a period of two weeks.

The measure affects almost five million inhabitants and comes after the detection of more than 80 cases of covid-19 related to the crew of an international flight.

The post New Zealand suspends “air bubble” with Australia first appeared in ISTOÉ MONEY.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...