IAuthorities in New Zealand have launched an investigation into the death of a boy during a school trip to a cave system. Despite the rainy weather warning, the school had organized the trip to the Abbey Caves﻿ which, according to press reports, had been arranged instead of a trip to a climbing wall because of the weather.

The Whangārei Boys’ High School student went missing during Tuesday’s outing. His presumed body was only recovered from the cave system hours later. Heavy rains had flooded the caves outside the northern New Zealand town of Whangārei, temporarily stranding the trippers. Fourteen other students and two teachers had emerged from the cave unharmed.

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins spoke of the “tragic death” of a student and a “nightmare for every parent”. According to the head of government, investigations into the death have already been carried out by various authorities. Further statements about the possible events that would have led to the death of the boy could not be made at this point in time.

The boy’s family thanked the public for their sympathy and support on social media on Wednesday. The internet service Stuff reported that some people were so angry about the event that the school had to be protected by security forces. The mother of a 15-year-old student who survived the trip criticized the lack of communication between the school and the police. According to her, the school trip should not have taken place due to the weather warning.

The woman’s son described how the water in the cave rose from waist-high to his neck within minutes. A boy who was holding onto the hand of a classmate was swept away by the strong current in the flood water.