New Zealand | Sanna Marin and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern met in Auckland

Sanna Marin is currently visiting New Zealand.

Prime minister Sanna Marin and Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern met in Auckland on Wednesday morning local time. This is the first visit of the Prime Minister of Finland to New Zealand and the first visit of the EU head of state to the country after the travel restrictions of the corona pandemic.

According to a press release from the Government Office, the prime ministers condemned Russia’s illegal war of aggression in Ukraine and the flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter at the meeting.

The prime ministers emphasized that Ukraine must be supported as long as the country needs the support of the international community. Peace must take place on Ukraine’s terms, and the perpetrators of war crimes must be held accountable for their actions, the prime ministers emphasized.

The State Council according to the chancellery, during their meeting, the prime ministers also discussed, among other things, human rights, climate policy, the defense of democracy and gender equality, the rights and status of indigenous peoples, and relations between China and the EU.

In the discussions between Marin and Ardern, the similar challenges of Finland and New Zealand, such as the aging of the population, also came up. The prime ministers exchanged views on the economy and ways to organize future welfare services. According to the Cabinet Office, Prime Minister Marin highlighted the Finnish expertise that is available, for example, in the fields of new technologies and digital services.

In connection with the meeting between Marin and Ardern, a joint statement was published, in which the prime ministers confirmed their joint commitment to combating climate change and nature loss, and to protecting the Antarctic environment. In addition, they expressed their willingness to strengthen bilateral business contacts.

Prime minister Marin and the Minister of Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari will meet business representatives in New Zealand on Wednesday. There are also representatives of Finnish companies on the trip.

On Thursday, Wednesday evening Finnish time, Marin will meet the opposition leader by Christopher Luxon. Marin travels to Australia from New Zealand.