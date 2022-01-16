Ardern added that communications were lost throughout Tonga as a result of the volcanic eruption, making it difficult to assess the situation. She said the Defense Force and the State Department were working to determine what kind of assistance New Zealand could provide.

An underwater volcano erupted off Tonga on Saturday, triggering tsunami warnings and evacuation orders in Japan. Storm homes on the coast.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued tsunami warnings in the early hours of this morning, and said waves were expected to reach a height of three meters on the Amami islands in the south. Earlier, waves more than a meter high were recorded there.