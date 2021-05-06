New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed that she plans to marry her fiancé, Clark Gifford, this coming summer.

During an interview with Radio Coast, Jacinda Ardern indicated that she and her fiancé had finally set a date for their wedding, after announcing their engagement two years ago, while she did not mention the exact date, but revealed that it will be during the summer in the Southern Hemisphere, Which runs from December through February of next year.

The Prime Minister said, “When I say we have set a date, it does not mean that we have already told anyone yet. So, I feel we should make some invitations.”