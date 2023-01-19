New Zeland

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced her resignation as head of government, and has called elections for October 14. During a press conference, Ardern specified that she will remain in office until next February 7 and that she will continue with her mandate as deputy until the elections at the end of the year. “Having such a privileged role comes with responsibilities, including knowing when you’re the right person to be in charge and also when you’re not,” he explained, specifying that it was a decision he had been reflecting on since ‘summer. “I gave all of myself to be prime minister, but it also cost me a lot. I cannot and must not do this job if I don’t have full energy, as well as a little reserve for those unforeseen challenges that inevitably arise” . Ardern stressed that there was “no secret scandal” behind her decision. “I’m human. We give everything we can for as long as possible and then the time comes. And for me, this is the time.”



