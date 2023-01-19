Jacinda Ardern has announced her resignation as Prime Minister of New Zealand. She will step down as leader of the Labor Party on February 7 at the latest. She announced this at a press conference during a party meeting of the Social Democratic Party. On Sunday, the party will vote on her succession.

Ardern, 42, who has been prime minister since 2017, says the past six years have taken their toll. “I simply don’t have enough energy for another term.”

An emotional Ardern said she had been thinking about her future as the country’s leader for the past few weeks, and has come to the conclusion that she can’t go on. “I am human, politicians are human. We give everything we can, as long as we can. And then it’s time. Now is the time for me.”

Big shock

Her departure comes as a great shock, both at home and abroad. She was the world’s youngest female head of government when she was elected prime minister nearly six years ago at the age of 37. She is internationally renowned for her empathy and eloquence.

Her response to the terrorist attacks on two mosques in Christchurch in 2019 was particularly praised. A 28-year-old terrorist opened fire on mosque goers, killing 51 people. Before the attack, he posted a manifesto online with his right-wing extremist ideas. Ardern promised never to mention the terrorist’s name, lest he get the attention he sought.

Decreased popularity

But domestically, her popularity has declined in recent years. She has received a lot of criticism for the approach to the corona pandemic, such as the closed borders. New Zealand’s economy has suffered a lot from the strict lockdowns and many people blame Ardern for that.

The opposition party is benefiting from this. National elections are scheduled for October 14 in New Zealand. The Labor Party is not doing well in the polls. A new leader may be able to change that, but who will do that is not yet clear. Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson has announced that he will not be available.

Ardern says he has no plan for the future yet. She wants to be home more now that her 4-year-old daughter is going to school. And she says she finally wants to marry her partner Clarke Gayford. The wedding was supposed to take place in early 2022, but was canceled due to the lockdown in the country.